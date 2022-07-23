Report: Alvin Kamara's Offseason Arrest Under Review by NFL; No Timeline for Decision

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara reportedly remains the focus of an NFL review under its personal conduct policy following a February arrest.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday the NFL is "monitoring all legal developments" but hasn't set a timetable to decide whether Kamara will be punished.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio previously reported Kamara was "bracing" for a suspension of at least six games.

Kamara was taken into custody by police in Las Vegas after playing in the 2022 Pro Bowl. He was charged with battery resulting in substantial bodily harm after allegedly punching another man multiple times inside a Vegas casino. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 1.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in February that league security was informed of the situation before the Pro Bowl and that Las Vegas Metropolitan Police asked to meet with Kamara after the contest.

"Our security team was contacted by the police in Las Vegas just prior to the game, saying they would like to meet with Alvin after the game," he said. "And our team made sure that that happened, so our security team did what they were asked to do and accommodated them."

Drew Findling, Kamara's lawyer, announced that he would launch an investigation as well:

"Alvin Kamara has gained a well-deserved reputation for being a hard-working and community minded individual. The recent Las Vegas allegations are not consistent with who Mr. Kamara has shown himself to be in both his public and private life. Therefore, we are conducting our own investigation into all of the circumstances and individuals associated with this matter to determine both the facts and motivations of all involved."

The NFL has the ability to punish players under the personal conduct policy even if they aren't found guilty in court.

Fowler reported that Kamara "could be suspended, but nothing is firm and much could depend on the findings of the case."

It's uncertain whether the commissioner's exempt list is an option, which would put Kamara on paid leave pending the outcome of the NFL review, or if the running back will remain active to open the 2022 regular season, per Fowler.

Kamara was the 2017 Offensive Rookie of the Year and has earned Pro Bowl selections in all five of his seasons.

Mark Ingram II and Tony Jones Jr. are the Saints' top reserves at the position. They'd probably enter a timeshare if Kamara is suspended.