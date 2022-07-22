Woman Denies Making False Allegations in Trevor Bauer Defamation Lawsuit

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Warning: The following article contains descriptions of alleged sexual violence.

A woman who accused Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer of sexual assault has denied that her allegations were false.

According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, Bauer filed a defamation lawsuit against the woman in April, arguing she "fabricated allegations of sexual assault," "pursued bogus criminal and civil actions," "made false and malicious statements" and "generated a media blitz based on her lies" in an effort to "destroy" Bauer's reputation, "garner attention for herself" and "extract millions of dollars."

In a response to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California filed this week, the woman—a San Diego, California, resident—denied she made "false, misleading or defamatory" accusations. She also denied that she "altered or filtered" photos she submitted to the court as evidence of her allegations that Bauer had physically abused her.

Bauer has insisted that any injuries caused during sexual encounters with the woman were consensual. The woman said two encounters in April and May 2021 began that way, but she has alleged that Bauer crossed the line by choking her unconscious, sodomizing her without consent and punching her, leaving her bruised and in need of medical attention.

While the woman was denied a permanent restraining order against Bauer and the L.A. County District Attorney's Office declined to pursue criminal charges, he has been disciplined significantly by Major League Baseball under its domestic violence policy.

MLB placed Bauer on administrative leave in July 2021, and his status remained unchanged for the remainder of the season.

During that time, two women in Ohio came forward with similar allegations dating back to Bauer's time with Cleveland's MLB franchise, as told to the Washington Post's Gus Garcia-Roberts and Molly Hensley-Clancy. Bauer has also denied these allegations, per Gonzalez.

In April, Bauer was suspended by MLB for 324 games, which is equivalent to two seasons, making it the longest non-lifetime suspension in MLB history.

Bauer appealed the suspension and is currently in the midst of the grievance process.

The 31-year-old Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in February 2021 after a dominant COVID-shortened 2020 season with the Cincinnati Reds that saw him go 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings en route to winning the National League Cy Young Award.

Last season, Bauer made 17 starts before getting placed on administrative leave, going 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA.