Legend the Bigfoot Mascot Head Found After 2022 World Athletics Championship Theft

CHINASPORTS/VCG via Getty Images

Police have recovered the stolen head from the Legend of Bigfoot mascot at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

The mascot head was taken on Monday, but a police investigation found an accredited photographer to be the culprit, according to Sean Ingle of the Guardian.

The full mascot costume returned to full use for events on Tuesday evening.

The University of Oregon Police Department used the CCTV to locate the suspect with the help of another photographer.

Louis Krauss of the Register-Guard initially reported the theft, noting a photographer was detained as a person of interest but released after cooperating.

The large yellow character was announced in March as the official mascot of the championships, which are taking place at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

This is the first time the World Athletics Championships are taking place on U.S. soil, running from July 15 to 24.