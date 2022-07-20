Chiefs' Willie Gay Agrees to Mental Health Counseling Stemming from January Arrest

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has agreed to partake in mental health counseling in relation to his January arrest, according to TMZ Sports.

Gay reached a deal with prosecutors in June to enter into a diversion program in order to avoid a trial and further jail time six months after being arrested in Overland Park, Kansas, on a misdemeanor charge of destruction of property of less than $1,000.

The 24-year-old was arrested after breaking a vacuum during an argument with the mother of his child.

In addition to mental health counseling, Gay will also undergo drug and alcohol testing; pay fines, fees and restitution; and will have to "keep his nose clean for 12 months," per TMZ Sports.

Prosecutors are expected to dismiss the case against Gay if all of those conditions are met.

The Chiefs selected Gay in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. During his rookie season, he posted one sack, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and 39 tackles in 16 games.

The Mississippi State product followed that up with 0.5 sacks, two interceptions, four pass breakups and 48 tackles in 12 games last season.

Gay is under contract with the Chiefs through the 2023 season.

Kansas City opens the 2022 campaign on September 11 against the Arizona Cardinals.