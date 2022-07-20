Hornets' Miles Bridges Pleads Not Guilty to Domestic Violence, Child Abuse Charges

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Charlotte Hornets restricted free agent Miles Bridges pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death, according to Roderick Boone and Michael Gordon of the Charlotte Observer.

Bridges was arrested in Los Angeles on June 29 and accused of assaulting his girlfriend in front of their two children.

The woman who said Bridges assaulted her shared pictures of injuries in a social media post and a copy of her medical report, which stated she was the "adult victim of physical abuse by male partner" and had suffered "assault by strangulation; brain concussion; closed fracture of nasal bone; contusion of rib; multiple bruises; strain of neck muscle."

In a since-deleted post, she wrote: "I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore. I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won't allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I'm not."

The woman also said the alleged abuse happened in front of their children.

"Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable," Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon said. "Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions."

Bridges, 24, was one of the top restricted free agents in the NBA heading into the offseason and was given the $7.9 million qualifying offer from the Hornets, which can't be rescinded since the July 13 deadline to do so has passed.

Both the team and Bridges would have to agree to waive it.

"We are aware of the charges that were filed today against Miles Bridges," the Hornets said in a statement Tuesday after Bridges was officially charged. "These are very serious charges that we will continue to monitor. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."