Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Arrested on DWI, Weapons, Marijuana Charges

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith was arrested in Brazos County, Texas, on Wednesday.

Per TMZ Sports, Smith was arrested on suspicion of DWI and booked into jail on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon, driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Texas A&M has yet to comment on the situation.

Per ESPN's Jeff Borzello, Brazos County Jail records show that Smith posted $8,000 bail.

Per Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle, Smith was stopped for speeding by police around 2 a.m. local time. Officers found a "rolled joint of marijuana" and gun with a "full magazine and a round chambered" when they searched his car.

The Aggies chose Smith as one of their player representatives, along with head coach Jimbo Fisher, at SEC media days.

Texas A&M's media session is scheduled for Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Smith is entering his senior season with the Aggies. He committed to the program in 2019 out of Dulles High School in Sugar Land, Texas.

The Missouri City native appeared in 11 games as a freshman in 2019. He racked up 302 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns.

As a sophomore in 2020, Smith split time between wide receiver and running back. He led the team with 10 total touchdowns and ranked second with 857 yards from scrimmage in 10 games.

Smith led the Aggies with six receiving touchdowns and finished second with 506 receiving yards last season. He announced in January that he was returning to school for his senior year.

Texas A&M will open the 2022 regular season Sept. 3 against Sam Houston State at Kyle Field.