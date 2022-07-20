Hornets' Miles Bridges Charged with Felony Domestic Violence, Child Abuse

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Warning: Article contains graphic allegations of domestic violence.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has announced charges against NBA forward Miles Bridges, who was previously arrested for felony domestic violence June 29 after an alleged physical altercation with his wife, Mychelle Johnson.

Specifically, Bridges has been charged with "one felony count of injuring a child's parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death," per Gascon's statement. He was released on $130,000 bond after his arrest.

"Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors," Gascon said.

"Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process."

Johnson provided multiple images in a since-deleted Instagram post that showed bruises on her body as well as hospital paperwork that outlined injuries including a concussion, fracture of the nasal bone, rib contusion, neck muscle strain and bruises.

Johnson's full comments were posted alongside a video of their son saying "daddy choked mommy."

Jelani Scott of Sports Illustrated provided the transcript:

"I hate that it has come to this but I can't be silent anymore. I've allowed someone to destroy my home, abuse me in every way possible and traumatize our kids for life. I have nothing to prove to the world, but I won't allow anyone who could do something so horrible to have no remorse and paint a picture of something I'm not. I won't allow the people around him to continue to silence me and continue to lie to protect this person. It's unethical, it's immoral, it's truly SICK. It hurts my heart because I've always had hope, and so much love and as scary as this is for me to do it's time I stand up for myself. I won't be silent to protect others anymore because I value myself and my kids more than anyone's 'image.'

"A fracture nose, wrist, torn eardrum, torn muscles in my neck from being choked until I went to sleep and a severe concussion. I don't need sympathy, I just don't want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better. That's all i want. It hurts, everything hurts, this situation hurts, most importantly I'm scared and hurting for my kids who were witness to everything. Please respect my families privacy and stop with the disgusting rumors and allegations."

Per TMZ Sports, Johnson told law enforcement that she and Bridges got into an argument on June 28 that turned physical. Bridges left the area on that day but turned himself in to authorities June 29.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.

Bridges played the first four seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets, who released a statement after news of his arrest.

“The Charlotte Hornets are aware of the situation involving Miles Bridges," the statement read. "We are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time."

They extended a qualifying offer to Bridges, a restricted free agent, in late June before news of the arrest broke. Per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Hornets did not pull that offer before the July 13 deadline.