Ex-NFL Safety Deshazor Everett Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving in Fatal Car Crash

Free agent safety Deshazor Everett pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving related to a car crash in December that killed his girlfriend, Olivia Peters.

TMZ Sports confirmed the 30-year-old entered the plea Tuesday and faces up to a year in prison even though prosecutors reduced his initial felony involuntary manslaughter charge.

Everett is scheduled to return to court for sentencing in September.

According to TMZ, law enforcement said he was driving "over twice the posted 45 mph speed limit" in Virginia before he crashed.

Everett appeared in 89 games for the Washington Commanders from 2015 through 2021, including 14 this past season. The Commanders cut him three months after the crash, and he remains unsigned with the 2022 season approaching.