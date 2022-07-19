Report: Hornets Didn't Pull Miles Bridges' Qualifying Contract Offer Following Arrest

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets didn't pull Miles Bridges' qualifying offer prior to the July 13 deadline, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

As a result, Bridges remains a restricted free agent and will earn $7.9 million for the 2022-23 NBA season if he signs the one-year tender.

The 24-year-old was arrested June 29 in Los Angeles and charged with felony domestic violence.

