Texans RB Darius Anderson Arrested, Charged with Burglary with Intent to Rape

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested Friday and charged with burglary with intent to rape, which is a first-degree felony, per Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

"We are aware of the report involving Darius Anderson," the Texans said in a statement Monday. "We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time."

According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, court records say that Anderson allegedly broke into a woman's home and pursued her into the bathroom before eventually leaving when she called police.

The running back is free on bond and cannot return to the woman's home or possess a firearm as part of the bail agreement.

He is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday.

Anderson has never appeared in an NFL game and signed a futures deal with the Texans after spending time on their practice squad last season. The Dallas Cowboys signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020 but waived him. The Indianapolis Colts then signed him and activated him for two games, but he never played.