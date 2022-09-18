X

    Lamar Jackson Passes Michael Vick for Most 100-Yard Rushing Games by QB

    Doric SamSeptember 18, 2022

    Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson can now add another NFL record to his long list of accolades.

    Jackson rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins, giving him 11 100-yard rushing games in his five-year career to surpass Michael Vick's all-time record for most such games by a quarterback. Jackson entered the 2022 season needing just one more game to break the tie with Vick.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Lamar Jackson just set the NFL record for most 100-yard rushing games as a quarterback, passing <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelVick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MichaelVick</a>.<br><br>👏👏👏 | <a href="https://twitter.com/Lj_era8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lj_era8</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/Ravens?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ravens</a> <a href="https://t.co/ucdAgFenNQ">pic.twitter.com/ucdAgFenNQ</a>

    Jackson also threw for 318 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

    Thanks to his dual-threat excellency, the 25-year-old has been arguably the most dangerous signal-caller in the NFL since Baltimore drafted him 32nd overall in 2018. Jackson was named 2019 MVP after leading the league with 36 passing touchdowns and setting a single-season NFL record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206.

    Jackson has been selected to two Pro Bowls and was named a first-team All-Pro once. He's the first quarterback in NFL history with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He also holds records for most rushing attempts by a quarterback in a single season and most wins by a quarterback before the age of 25.

    Jackson is playing this season on a $23 million fifth-year option. While he is expected to eventually receive a long-term extension from Baltimore, Jackson may have an opportunity to hit free agency and create a bidding war that could lead to a historic contract, unless the Ravens utilize the franchise tag.

    As Jackson continues to rack up the accolades, it's clear he'll be worth every penny.

