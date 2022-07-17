Ex-NFL TE Orson Charles Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Police over Parking Spot

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Orson Charles was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm after allegedly confronting two law enforcement officers during an argument over a parking space, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Charles was in one car and lost out on a parking spot to another vehicle with the two officers. The former NFL player then allegedly approached the other car and pulled a gun.

Police said the officers showed Charles their badges, but he responded by cursing and saying "I have one in the head."

That is when the officers drove away from the scene and alerted another deputy of the situation before Charles was taken into custody.

Charles also faces one charge of introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

The 31-year-old played collegiately at Georgia and was a fourth-round pick in the 2012 NFL draft.

He appeared in games for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns from 2012 through 2018 and never had more than 101 receiving yards in a season.