Lakers' LeBron James on Dislike of Celtics Fans: 'They're Racist as F--k'

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

After Draymond Green criticized the behavior of Boston fans during the NBA Finals, LeBron James has chimed in with his thoughts on the behavior of Celtics supporters.

On the latest episode of The Shop (starts at 22:00 mark), James called Celtics fans "racist as f--k" in response to a question about places he hates to play the most.

The Los Angeles Lakers star also mentioned the incident during the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals when a Celtics fan dumped a drink on him as he was walking to the locker room following Miami's 98-79 win in Game 6.

Green and his wife, Hazel Renee, were critical of Celtics fans for using profane chants in Game 3 of the Finals.

Boston sports fans in general don't have a sterling reputation for their behavior.

Former Major League Baseball All-Star Torii Hunter said during a 2020 appearance on ESPN Radio's Golic and Wingo (h/t Shira Springer of WBUR.org) he was "called the N-word in Boston a hundred times" and made a point of putting a no-trade clause in his contract to avoid being traded to the Red Sox.

In response to Hunter's comments, the Red Sox tweeted that they received seven reported incidents during the 2019 season about fans using racial slurs and "those are just the ones we know about."

In an Oct. 2021 article by Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald, NBA players Kyrie Irving, Tristan Thompson and Marcus Smart discussed their history of dealing with racism on the court and in the city.

"I think painting every Celtics fan as a racist would be unfair. However, Boston, we've got a lot of work to do, no question," Boston star Jaylen Brown said ahead of Game 3 of the Nets and Celtics' first-round NBA playoff series in May 2021. "There’s a lack of resources there, lack of opportunity."

James went on to say in the video he will occasionally look into the crowd if he hears something from a fan sitting close by, but will otherwise ignore racist comments at this point in his career.