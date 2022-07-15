Former Seahawks OL Duane Brown Charged With Misdemeanor from Airport Arrest

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

NFL offensive lineman Duane Brown was charged with a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon after being arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday because a gun was found in his luggage.

TMZ Sports reported Friday the charge carries a potential sentence of one year in jail.

Brown is a free agent after 14 seasons split between the Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks.

Sources told TMZ the firearm was unloaded when it was discovered at a TSA checkpoint.

Brown was taken into custody, booked and released after posting a $10,000 bond, per ESPN. His next court date in the case is scheduled for Aug. 3.

His attorney, Kennard McGuire, released a statement to TMZ saying the situation was an accident.

"To err is human, and this clearly was an accident," McGuire said. "As a law-abiding citizen, Duane will continue to exercise proper judgment and continue education on gun safety measures."

Brown, 36, was a first-round pick out of Virginia Tech by the Texans in the 2008 NFL draft. He spent 10-plus seasons with Houston before getting traded to the Seahawks during the 2017 campaign. He played all 17 games for Seattle last season.

The offensive tackle's list of accolades includes five Pro Bowl appearances, including one in 2021, and three All-Pro selections (one First Team and two Second Team).

He could face NFL discipline under the league's Personal Conduct Policy depending on the outcome of the criminal case.