WWE Rumors: Raw to Have TV-14 Rating Starting July 18; Was Previously PG

Marc Pfitzenreuter/Getty Images

WWE Monday Night Raw is set to shift from a TV-PG rating to TV-14 starting on July 18, according to Wrestling Observer's Andrew Zarian:

Raw, which airs on USA Network, has been rated TV-PG since July 2008, per Cain A. Knight of Cageside Seats. Since then, the company has attempted to become more family-friendly by catering towards a younger audience and avoiding any instances of extreme violence and blood. WWE had openly criticized its competitor AEW for a match earlier this year, saying what occurred was "gory self mutilation."

The shift to TV-14 rating could lead to a return of edgier programming similar to what was seen during the Attitude Era of the late 1990s. However, time will tell whether or not that shift would produce more compelling storylines that will draw in more fans each week.