Report: 5-Star PF GG Jackson Expected to Decommit from UNC, Enroll at South Carolina

Will Turboff, 247Sports

5-star power forward GG Jackson, who 247Sports ranks as the top prospect in the men's basketball class of 2023, is reportedly planning to decommit from North Carolina and enroll early at South Carolina.

"According to multiple sources, Jackson is expected to decommit from North Carolina and enroll early at hometown South Carolina—an announcement that is expected to come in the next two weeks," Travis Branham of 247Sports reported Thursday.

Jackson plays high school ball at Ridge View in Columbia, South Carolina, the home of the Gamecocks.

ESPN ranks the 6'9", 210-pound Jackson sixth on its 2023 prospects list.

Like 247Sports, Rivals also ranks Jackson first, and the same goes for On3.

Losing Jackson would be a tough loss for the Tar Heels, although they still have another 5-star prospect coming to town in 2023 in Roselle Catholic (New Jersey) combo guard Simeon Wilcher, ranked 14th in 247Sports' composite rankings.

UNC head coach Hubert Davis is also bringing in a deep class of 2022 with a quartet of 4-star recruits.

The Heels' reported loss is South Carolina's huge gain.

The Gamecocks made the Final Four in 2017 as a No. 7 seed, but they haven't made the NCAA tournament since. SC is now under the leadership of a new coach with Frank Martin out and ex-Chattanooga leader Lamont Paris in.

Paris just led the Mocs to a 27-win season, an NCAA tournament berth and a near first-round upset over No. 4 Illinois, and his tenure in South Carolina will get off to a tremendous start if he's officially able to land Jackson.