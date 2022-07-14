Brett Favre Welfare Payments Ordered by Former Governor, Defendant Nancy New Alleges

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is accused of directing $1.1 million to former NFL quarterback Brett Favre in a Mississippi welfare fraud case, according to court documents obtained by the Associated Press.

In a court filing this week, defendant Nancy New alleges Bryant directed her to use welfare money to pay the Pro Football Hall of Famer "in consideration for Favre speaking at events, keynote speaking, radio and promotional events, and business partner development."

New's nonprofit organization received millions in subgrants from the welfare department, which Bryant oversaw. The welfare misspending is viewed as Mississippi's "largest public corruption case in the past two decades."

Earlier this year, New and her son, Zach New, plead guilty to charges including bribery and fraud in a plea deal that will result in both serving time in federal prison. They did so following a Mississippi investigation that revealed more than $77 million in welfare funds had been misspent.

A spokesperson for Bryant has since released a statement denying the allegations.

"These allegations made against Gov. Bryant are false. Every claim against these individuals was discovered and prosecuted as a result of an investigation Gov. Bryant requested of the state auditor," the statement said, per Ross Adams of WAPT-TV.

Mississippi state auditor Shad White ordered Favre to repay the welfare money he received for scheduled events that he allegedly did not show up for.

The former NFLer is not facing any criminal charges and has repaid the $1.1 million he received, saying he didn't know the money came from welfare funds. He also denied being paid for events he didn't attend.

Favre spent 20 years in the NFL, mostly playing for the Green Bay Packers. He also played for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. In addition to being a Hall of Famer, the 52-year-old won one Super Bowl, was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times, named an All-Pro three times and won three MVP awards.