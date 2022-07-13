Oklahoma State Wrestler A.J. Ferrari Named as Suspect in Sexual Assault Investigation

Scott Rovak/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Oklahoma State wrestler A.J. Ferrari was released from the program Wednesday after he was named a suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

"On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 4 p.m. Stillwater Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault investigation that occurred within our jurisdiction," the Stillwater (Oklahoma) Police Department said in a statement, per Scott Wright of The Oklahoman. "The suspect in the case has been identified as, Albert James Ferrari Jr."

"Once the investigation is complete the case will be submitted to the Payne County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of filing charges."

Ferrari was the 2021 NCAA champion at 197 pounds and was considered the favorite to repeat in 2022 before injuries he suffered in a car crash ended his season.

Oklahoma State confirmed Ferrari had exited the program, as first reported by Seth Duckworth of Pistols Firing.

"The allegations against AJ are false," attorney Derek Chance said in a statement. "It is unfortunate that a student athlete can become a target, primarily because of their status as an elite athlete. AJ is cooperating with law enforcement and is confident the truth will come out. He appreciated his time at Okla State, but he and the University mutually agreed a change was appropriate."

Duckworth reported there was "an 'accumulation' of issues that led to Ferrari's departure."

Per Jason Elmquist of the Stillwater News Press, a woman in Stillwater who said Ferrari had unwanted sexual contact with her received an emergency protective order against him on July 5. A hearing has been set for July 18 to determine whether a full order will be put in place.