NFL Sued by Musician Bobby Nunn over Use of Song 'Rocket 2 U' on Broadcasts

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is being sued by musician Bobby Nunn over the use of his song "Rocket 2 U" in numerous broadcasts.

According to TMZ Sports, Nunn filed a lawsuit in New York on Wednesday alleging that the 1988 hit song he wrote and produced for the Jets was used multiple times by the NFL and NBC Universal without his permission.

Nunn also alleges he was never compensated for the use of the song and the NFL never licensed it in the first place. When he reached out to the league and its TV partner regarding the matter, he said they denied infringement.

The song reportedly was used as recently as a Sunday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in January. Nunn included a screen grab from a portion of the broadcast where the song was played as part of his lawsuit.

Nunn is seeking damages and for the NFL and NBC to cease the use of his song without his consent.

Nunn is a longtime R&B producer songwriter and vocalist. He's best known for his top-15 U.S. Billboard R&B chart single, "She's Just a Groupie." He also played keyboard and sang background vocals on some of legendary artist Rick James' early recordings while he was signed to Motown.