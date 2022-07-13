George Foreman Denies Sexual Abuse Allegations, Says He's Victim of Extortion

Roger Kisby/Getty Images for Hublot

Boxing legend George Foreman alleges that he is being extorted by two women who he says made up allegations that he sexually abused them.

According to TMZ Sports, the two women intend to file a lawsuit this week in Los Angeles against Foreman saying that he sexually abused them in the 1970s. The fathers of both women "apparently had a friendship and working relationship with Foreman decades ago."

Foreman released a statement on Wednesday denying the allegations and saying the women are trying to extort money from him:

"Over the past six months, two women have been trying to extort millions of dollars each from me and my family. They are falsely claiming that I sexually abused them over 45 years ago in the 1970s. I adamantly and categorically deny these allegations. The pride I take in my reputation means as much to me as my sports accomplishments, and I will not be intimidated by baseless threats and lies."

A source told TMZ Sports that the women have previously asked Foreman to pay each of them $12.5 million, but he believes the entire situation is part of "a coordinated extortion plot."

A former two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, Foreman is a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He is also an entrepreneur known for his George Foreman Grill. His net worth is estimated to be around $300 million, per TMZ Sports.

Foreman concluded his statement by indicating that he fully intends to fight the allegations.

"I am, and always will be, guided by my faith and trust in God," Foreman said. "I will work with my lawyers to fully and truthfully expose my accusers' scheme and defend myself in court. I don't pick fights, but I don't run away from them either."