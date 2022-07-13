X

    Andrew Copp Agrees to 5-Year, $28.2M Red Wings Contract After Rangers Stint

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 13, 2022

    Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

    Andrew Copp and the Detroit Red Wings agreed to a five-year deal, which will average $5.625 million annually, on Wednesday.

    TSN's Darren Dreger initially reported the news.

    Copp said on TSN he's looking at the bigger picture with the Red Wings, who have missed the playoffs for the last six years, and he "like[s] where this team is headed."

    TSN @TSN_Sports

    "It's not just a one or two year decision, it's a five-year decision. I really like where this team is headed, I just want to be a part of it going forward."<br><br>Andrew Copp on joining the Detroit Red Wings. <a href="https://t.co/h1qt8ZKnvh">pic.twitter.com/h1qt8ZKnvh</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.