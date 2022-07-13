Andrew Copp Agrees to 5-Year, $28.2M Red Wings Contract After Rangers Stint

Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Andrew Copp and the Detroit Red Wings agreed to a five-year deal, which will average $5.625 million annually, on Wednesday.

TSN's Darren Dreger initially reported the news.

Copp said on TSN he's looking at the bigger picture with the Red Wings, who have missed the playoffs for the last six years, and he "like[s] where this team is headed."

