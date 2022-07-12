NAHL Coach Brendan Phelps Fired After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Surface in Video

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Minnesota Wilderness assistant coach Brendan Phelps was fired after a YouTube video surfaced on July 9 accusing him of planning to meet and have sex with a 16-year-old boy in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, per Katie Strang of The Athletic.

The Wilderness, part of the North American Hockey League, have asked the public for assistance in investigating the 31-year-old Phelps. The team is comprised of players ages 16-20.

"The team encourages any player, player's family member, or billet family member who has concerns about Mr. Phelps’ behavior to contact team representatives, so that they can be put in contact with the U.S. Center for SafeSport and/or local authorities," the team said in a statement.

The NAHL also released a statement:

"Based on the information available to the NAHL, the conduct in question does not appear to have involved any NAHL player personnel or activities. Upon seeing the video, the Wilderness contacted the NAHL, USA Hockey, and law enforcement. The Wilderness also informed Mr. Phelps that his employment with the team had been immediately terminated.

"This matter was also immediately reported to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, which has the exclusive authority within U.S. junior hockey to investigate and to resolve the allegations. As a result, Mr. Phelps has been suspended from all participation in any USA Hockey sanctioned activity, including all activity within the jurisdiction of the NAHL."

In the YouTube video (warning: disturbing content), Phelps was accused of sending sexually graphic sexual photos and videos to a 16-year-old boy and agreeing to meet him at a hotel room to have sex. Minnesota's age of consent is 16.

The Sleepy Eye police chief told Strang that an active investigation is underway into the matter. Phelps has not currently been charged with a crime.