Former Cowboys, Bears RB Marion Barber III Died of Heat Stroke, per Medical Examiner

AP Photo/Cody Duty

The Collin County (Texas) medical examiner's office ruled former NFL running back Marion Barber III died as the result of heat stroke, according to TMZ Sports.

Officials also deemed his death to be an accident.

Barber, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, was found dead by Frisco police on June 1.

Barber's father, Marion II, told Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that his son's body had been badly decomposed by the time police found him.

"They are just using tissue as they dig further into the cause of death," Marion II said. "They are ruling out things. They haven't seen any trauma, no foul substances in his body. His lungs were in working order. The heart and veins around the heart were good. They are ruling things out. Right now, we are just waiting."

Marion II also said the family wouldn't donate Barber's brain for research purposes based on what he had stated in his will.

Barber, 38, spent seven seasons in the NFL, six of which came in Dallas. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and finished with 4,780 rushing yards, 1,330 receiving yards and 59 touchdowns for his career.