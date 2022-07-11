Group in India Allegedly Set Up Fake Cricket League to Scam Russian Gamblers

RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images

A group of people in Gujarat, India, allegedly set up a fake version of the IPL cricket league in an elaborate scheme to fool Russian gamblers, according to Ashish Chauhan of the Times of India and the BBC.

Indian police have arrested four men in connection with the alleged hoax and charged them with criminal conspiracy and gambling. Betting on cricket is illegal in the country.

Per Chauhan, the 21 farmers and unemployed youth in the village who were hired to participate in the scheme were promised 400 rupees ($5) per fake game, posing as players and wearing the uniforms from real IPL teams—specifically the Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans.

The orchestrators of the scheme even allegedly hired a bogus umpire and had someone imitate famous cricket announcer Harsha Bhogle on the fake broadcast, which went over YouTube on a channel called IPL.

Chauhan reported that scammers allegedly accepted bets from people in the Russian cities of Tver, Voronezh and Moscow.

The bettors apparently weren't terribly familiar with the IPL schedule, which ended three weeks before the Gujarat scam. The ruse lasted long enough for the scammers to reach the quarterfinals of their fake competition.

The scammers allegedly never showed a wide angle of the action and pumped in sound effects that mimicked crowd noise through speakers.

After the Russian bettors placed bets on the matches, the fake umpire was allegedly alerted via walkie-talkie and instructed the bowler and batsman whether to hit a six, four or get an out.