Adrien Broner vs. Omar Figueroa Jr. Fight Set for Aug. 20 in Florida

Adrien Broner's return to the ring is set.

The former multi-division champion will fight Omar Figueroa Jr. on Aug. 20 in Florida. The bout has been in the works for months; Broner had said June 2 that it would take place July 23 in Chicago.

Showtime will handle the broadcast for Broner's return to the ring. He has not fought since a controversial unanimous decision over Jovanie Santiago in February 2021, which was Broner's first fight in over two years.

