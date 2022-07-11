Atlanta's Top Prospect Drew Waters, More Traded to Royals for 35th Pick

Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Atlanta will acquire the No. 35 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for three minor leaguers, the Royals announced Monday.

Kansas will receive center fielder Drew Waters, pitcher Andrew Hoffmann and infielder CJ Alexander as part of the return package.

ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported news of the trade.

Waters is considered Atlanta's No. 1 prospect, according to MLB.com, while Hoffman is rated No. 23.

