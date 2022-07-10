NFL Free-Agent OT Duane Brown Reportedly Arrested on Gun Charges at LAX

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Offensive tackle Duane Brown, who is currently a free agent, was arrested Saturday at Los Angeles International Airport.

Per TMZ Sports, Brown was arrested on a charge of possession of a concealed firearm for allegedly trying to go through TSA with an unloaded gun in his luggage.

According to TMZ, the weapon was found in one of Brown's bags during routine screening.

Police were called, and Brown was escorted to a cop car before being taken to the Los Angeles Police Department to be booked.

Brown spent the previous five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. He was originally acquired by the team midway through the 2017 season in a trade with the Houston Texans.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters in April they were still talking to Brown. General manager John Schneider suggested Brown could be waiting until training camps open to sign a deal.

The Carolina Panthers were rumored to have some interest in Brown very early in free agency, per ESPN's David Newton.

Prior to joining the Seahawks, Brown spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Texans. The 36-year-old was named to the All-Pro first team in 2012.

Over the course of his 14-year NFL career, Brown has started 203 games and made the Pro Bowl five times. He has started all 33 regular-season games for the Seahawks over the past two seasons.