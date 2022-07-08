Vanessa Bryant's Trial vs. LA County over Kobe Crash Photos Pushed Back 3 Weeks

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Vanessa Bryant's trial against Los Angeles County, which was set to begin July 26, has been delayed by three weeks.

Per USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer, U.S. District Judge John F. Walter announced the postponement Friday due to scheduling issues.

Walter also noted a "seven-day estimate is going to be a sufficient amount of time to put on your case" after expressing his frustration with both sides about their heated back-and-forth talks.

"That’s the problem with you folks,” Walter told one of the attorneys. "You keep raising these red herrings that are just … It’s not the way to try the case. This case should be streamlined. It should be presented with good counsel, and you should eliminate these squabbles that are meaningless."

Bryant originally filed the lawsuit in Sept. 2020, alleging L.A. County Fire and Sheriff’s Department employees improperly took pictures of her husband, Kobe, and daughter, Gianna, at the site of the helicopter crash that killed them.

She also accused the employees of sharing the pictures.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.