Sepp Blatter, Michel Platini Cleared of FIFA Corruption Charges at Trial

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

A Swiss judge cleared former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and former UEFA president Michel Platini of wrongdoing related to a $2 million consulting payment in 2011, which led FIFA to ban both men from all football-related activities for eight years in 2015.

Judge Josephine Contu Albrizio said the consulting fees "seemed credible" as two of the sport's past power brokers were acquitted of fraud charges, per Reuters' John Revill.

"I have always said my conscience is clear," Blatter said. "Naturally nobody's perfect, but in the case of my job, my work, 44 years working at FIFA, for me it is so important that this case has been settled at the highest Swiss level."

Platini added: "I want to express my happiness for all my loved ones that justice has finally been done after seven years of lies and manipulation."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.