Bears WR David Moore Arrested on Drug, Weapons Charges in Texas

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

Chicago Bears wide receiver David Moore was arrested Monday on drug and weapon charges in Gainesville, Texas.

KXII reported Wednesday that Moore, a 27-year-old Gainesville native, was booked and then released from Cooke County Jail after posting $5,000 bond.

Further details weren't immediately released.

Moore was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL draft out of East Central University in Oklahoma.

The 6'0", 219-pound wideout spent four years with the Hawks before splitting 2021 between four teams: the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.

He signed a one-year, $1.035 million contract with the Bears in April.

Moore was expected to compete for a depth role within Chicago's receiving corps behind projected starters Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle during training camp.

Neither Moore nor the organization have publicly commented on the arrest.

The Bears are scheduled to begin training camp on July 26, with the preseason opener on Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.