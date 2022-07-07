Pelicans' Devonte' Graham Arrested on DWI Charge

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham was arrested early Thursday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina, and charged with driving while impaired.

According to TMZ Sports, arrest records show that Graham was taken into custody by the State Highway Patrol in North Carolina at around 3 a.m. ET.

Graham is a Raleigh native who spent his first three NBA seasons with the Charlotte Hornets before getting traded to the Pelicans prior to the 2021-22 campaign.

In 76 games last season, including 63 starts, Graham averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 assists, 2.5 three-pointers made and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 36.3 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the arc.

It marked a dip in production compared to what the 27-year-old did in his previous two seasons in Charlotte.

Graham's breakout campaign occurred in 2019-20 when he averaged 18.2 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 three-pointers made, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 steal per contest, all career highs.

The former Kansas star got his first taste of playoff basketball last season, but he didn't fare well, starting none of the six games he played in and averaging just 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Despite his poor playoff performance, Graham is in the mix to be the Pels' starting point guard in 2022-23.

Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas all figure to be locked in as starters, but the point guard spot is less certain.

Jose Alvarado may be Graham's closest competition after playing excellent defense and earning a new contract last season, or the Pelicans could turn to 2022 No. 8 overall draft pick Dyson Daniels.

Regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench, Graham is expected to be an important player for the Pels next season because of his shooting ability and explosiveness on offense.