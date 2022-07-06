Jaguars File Motion to Dismiss Josh Lambo's Lawsuit Over Urban Meyer Allegations

James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars filed a motion Wednesday to get former kicker Josh Lambo's lawsuit against the organization thrown out.

In court documents obtained by The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan, the Jaguars said in their motion to dismiss that Lambo didn't reply to them for a follow-up after his agent reported that former head coach Urban Meyer kicked his client.

"Club's legal counsel 'acknowledged and responded immediately to the query made by Lambo's agent,'" the motion states. "Plaintiff does not allege he or his agent ever responded to the inquiry made by Club's legal counsel offering to follow up with Plaintiff, with Mr. Meyer and/or with Club management."

Lambo filed his lawsuit against the Jaguars in May, saying that the organization and Meyer created a hostile work environment. He is seeking his full salary from the 2021 season ($3.5 million), plus additional damages for emotional distress.

The lawsuit came after Lambo told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times in December that Meyer kicked him in the leg prior to a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

"I'm in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back," Lambo said. "Urban Meyer, while I'm in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, 'Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!' And kicks me in the leg."

The Jaguars also said in their motion that they can't be sued under the Florida Whistleblower Act because the case is "predicated solely on the alleged criminal acts of Urban Meyer, not any policy, practice or activity of club."

Lambo's allegations about being kicked proved to be the final straw in what was a disastrous season for Meyer in Jacksonville. The club fired the 57-year-old on Dec. 16, one day after Stroud's story was published.

In the story, Lambo said he told his agent, Richard Irvin, about the alleged kick and Irvin contacted Jacksonville's legal counsel one day after.

The Jaguars said in a statement to Stroud that their legal counsel responded immediately to Irvin's inquiry and "offered to speak with Josh, or to assist Josh in speaking with coaching or any other football personnel, if he was comfortable with her sharing the information."

Lambo told Stroud he had "no recollection of being able to speak with the Jags' legal team."

The Jaguars released Lambo on Oct. 19 after he missed his first three field-goal attempts of the season. The 31-year-old spent five seasons with the team after signing with them midway through the 2017 campaign.

During his time in Jacksonville, Lambo made 91.6 percent of his field-goal attempts (76-of-83) and 90.1 percent of his extra points (73-of-81). He began his NFL career with the San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

The Chargers released Lambo before the start of the 2017 season when Younghoe Koo won the team's starting placekicker job.