Former Team USA Softball President John Gouveia Arrested on Sexual Abuse Charges

Photo By Andy Cross/The Denver Post via Getty Images

John Gouveia, the former president of Team USA Softball, was arrested in California's Sacramento County on April 14 and charged with eight counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the charges Tuesday and described the situation as an "active and ongoing criminal investigation." The office asked members of the community to come forward with further information.

Neither USA Softball nor the Hayward Area Recreation and Park District, where Gouveia also worked, are linked to the situation as the child was not involved in either organization, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Gouveia, 61, was released from custody on $250,000 bail in April. He ended his tenure with USA Softball in 2019.

The sport's governing body posted a statement on Twitter:

Joe Patterson currently serves as the president of USA Softball, which oversees more than 150,000 youth teams as well as the senior national team.