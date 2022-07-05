Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Charged with Allegedly Assaulting His Ex-Girlfriend

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Nick Kyrgios has been summoned to an Australian court to face an assault charge after allegedly grabbing his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari last December.

Blake Foden of The Canberra Times reported Kyrgios will be in court Aug. 2 and faces up to two years in jail if convicted.

"The nature of the allegation is serious, and Mr Kyrgios takes the allegation very seriously," attorney Jason Moffett said in a statement. "Given the matter is before the court ... he doesn't have a comment at this stage, but in the fullness of time we'll issue a media release."

Kyrgios, 27, is currently set to face Cristian Garin in the quarterfinals Wednesday at Wimbledon. It's his third appearance in a Grand Slam quarterfinal, but he has never reached a semis.

Kyrgios is coming off a win over Brandon Nakashima in his round-of-16 matchup.

Police were previously called to a hotel room shared by Passari and Kyrgios last October after she accused the tennis star of cheating. No one was charged with a crime in that dispute.