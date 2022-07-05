Young Fantasy Football Sleepers Poised to Break out in the 2022 NFL Season

0 of 8

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Fantasy football enthusiasts are always seeking an edge. Whether playing in season-long leagues, keeper leagues or dynasty formats, managers are continually trying to uncover the next great sleeper or breakout star.

This is why paying attention in the NFL offseason—even when organized workouts aren't actively taking place—can pay big dividends.

We're at a quiet point between mandatory minicamps and 2022 training camp. However, this doesn't mean that there isn't fantasy-relevant information to be gleaned. Here, we'll dive into some of the offseason buzz surrounding young NFL players potentially poised to be potent fantasy options in the coming season.

Which second- and third-year players are looking at expanded roles and/or improved supporting casts? What are teammates and coaches saying? What sort of value will they have in 2022? Let's take a look.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

