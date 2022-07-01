X

    Former NFL QB Michael Vick Being Sued for $1.2M Over 2018 Loans

    Adam WellsJuly 1, 2022

    Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is being sued for $1.2 million stemming from a 2018 loan he received in Maryland.

    Per David Ovalle of the Miami Herald, a deposition has been scheduled for Aug. 5 after a group of creditors filed the lawsuit in Broward County circuit court.

    Arthur Jones, Vick's lawyer, didn't dispute Vick has debt but questioned the validity of the group's calculation of how much he owed in a statement included in Ovalle's report:

    "Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid. However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida. Therefore, all appropriate defenses will certainly be utilized. Further comment on any shenanigans which lead to situations like this may be made available at a later date."

