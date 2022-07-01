AEW's Jeff Hardy Pleads Not Guilty to All 3 Charges Stemming from DUI Arrest

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

AEW superstar Jeff Hardy has pleaded not guilty to all three charges stemming from his DUI arrest earlier this month, according to TMZ Sports.

Hardy was pulled over by police for driving recklessly in Florida on June 13, and he took two Breathalyzer tests that showed he had a blood alcohol content of 0.294 and 0.291, well above the legal limit of 0.08. Police said that Hardy "appeared to be in a stupor and confused" during the incident.

Dashcam video from the Florida Highway Patrol showed Hardy looking visibly impaired as he stumbled when he tried to walk and couldn't answer officers coherently.

The 44-year-old has been arrested for DUI three times in the last 10 years.

Hardy was suspended without pay by AEW after his arrest. AEW President Tony Khan said in a statement that Hardy "can only return to AEW upon successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety."

Hardy joined AEW in March after being released by WWE last December. Joining the company reunited him with his brother Matt Hardy. The two of them had teamed together frequently and were scheduled to compete in a ladder match for the tag team championships, but the match was pulled from an episode of Dynamite following Jeff's arrest.