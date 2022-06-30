Max Verstappen: Nelson Piquet Isn't Racist Despite Slur Toward F1's Lewis Hamilton

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen is playing both sides in the wake of Nelson Piquet's use of a racist slur to describe Lewis Hamilton.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Verstappen said Piquet is "definitely not a racist and he's actually a really nice and relaxed guy."

Verstappen, who is dating Piquet's daughter Kelly, added that "everyone is against racism" and "the wording that was used ... is not correct."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.