TMZ: Hornets' Miles Bridges Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles for felony domestic violence, according to TMZ Sports.

A woman "required medical attention" after an argument with Bridges "turned physical" on Tuesday, law enforcement sources told TMZ. According to TMZ, when police arrived at the scene, the Hornets veteran was no longer there.

TMZ reported that the 24-year-old turned himself in to police and has since been released on $130,000 bail.

Bridges has spent the first four years of his career with the Hornets after being selected 12th overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Clippers, who traded his draft rights to Charlotte.

The Michigan State product had a breakout 2021-22 campaign, averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 80 games while shooting 49.1 percent from the floor and 33.1 percent from deep.

The Hornets extended a qualifying offer to Bridges on Wednesday, making him a restricted free agent this summer. ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported earlier this week that Charlotte wouldn't offer him a max deal, and he would look to see if he could get a max contract elsewhere when free agency opened Thursday.

Bridges previously turned down a four-year, $60 million extension offer from the Hornets last offseason.