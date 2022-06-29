Cain Velasquez Suing Harry Goularte After Alleged Molestation of Son

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez is suing Harry Goularte for allegedly molesting his four-year-old son.

According to TMZ Sports, the plaintiff in the lawsuit is identified as the guardian of "C.V., Jr." and says that "on numerous occasions" from 2021 to 2022 Goularte "sexually abused, molested, touched and harassed C.V."

Velasquez was arrested in February for allegedly attempting to shoot Goularte outside of his home in San Martin, California. The 39-year-old faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree attempted murder. If found guilty, Velasquez could face a prison term of 20 years to life. His next plea hearing is set for August 19.

Goularte was an employee at Patty's Childcare in San Martin when the alleged molestation occurred. Goularte's mother and stepfather, who own and operate the daycare, were also named as defendants in the lawsuit for claims they "fostered, maintained, and allowed an environment for its attendees to fall victim to sexual abuse at the hands of Harry."

Goularte also reportedly lived at the home daycare. The lawsuit continued: "Despite the warnings, observations, and signs of inappropriate behavior and conduct, Harry, at all times, remained permitted to reside on the property of Patty's Childcare."

The 43-year-old Goularte faces one felony charge of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. He pleaded not guilty during a virtual hearing earlier this month and remains out on bail ahead of his next scheduled trial date of Sept. 20. If convicted, he faces up to eight years in prison.

The proceedings in Velasquez's lawsuit against Goularte are set to begin Sept. 6.