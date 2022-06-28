Wilfried Happio Wins French Hurdles Title After Being Assaulted During Warm-Ups

SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Wilfried Happio was crowned the champion in the 400-meter hurdles at the 2022 French Athletics Championships on Saturday, but what happened before the race may have been more notable.

The 23-year-old was assaulted while warming up, per USA Today's Analis Bailey. French outlet RMC Sport (via Max Mathews of the Daily Mail) reported he was coughing up blood as a result of the attack.

Wearing a bandage over his left eye after the assault, Happio coasted to victory in the event and finished more than a second ahead of runner-up Ludvy Vaillant. His time of 48.57 seconds was a personal best.

"I don't want to dwell on it," Happio said of the situation (via Bailey). “We'll leave that to the competent people. To talk about the race, we worked a lot, we redid the music and that's it. The feelings were good. I'm glad I did this time. Physically I'm fine."

Happio can now race in the 2022 World Athletics Championships, which get underway July 15 in Eugene, Oregon.