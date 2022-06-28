Former AEW Wrestler Jake Atlas' Domestic Violence Charges Dropped After Arrest

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery

Former All Elite Wrestling and WWE wrestler Jake Atlas is no longer facing domestic violence charges after they were dropped last week.

According to TMZ Sports, court documents filed in Orlando, Florida, read: "From the investigation which has been made, it is the opinion of the writer that this case is not suitable for prosecution."

Atlas had been charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after reportedly scratching his boyfriend and ripping his tank top during an argument on May 23.

The 27-year-old Atlas was arrested after the altercation, which reportedly stemmed from a disagreement about a sexual encounter.

Atlas, who is among the most prominent publicly out athletes in professional wrestling, made his AEW debut in December on an episode of AEW Dark.

He suffered a knee injury during a match against Adam Cole on the Jan. 7 episode of AEW Rampage and has not wrestled since then.

On Jan. 4, AEW president Tony Khan announced that Atlas had officially signed with the company:

Atlas is not listed on AEW's official roster page currently, however, which has led to speculation about whether he is still under contract. In June, Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp reported Atlas "hasn't technically been with the company in months."

Before signing with AEW, Atlas was under a deal with WWE from 2019 to 2021, wrestling as part of the NXT brand.

Atlas made his televised debut for WWE in April 2020 and primarily competed in the cruiserweight division until he was released in August 2021.

Before that, Atlas was part of several independent wrestling promotions, having matches for Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling, Evolve, PWG and many others.