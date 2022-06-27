X

    Commanders' Dan Snyder Has Refused to Accept Subpoena, per House Oversight Committee

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2022

    John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    The House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform remains committed to hearing testimony from Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder despite Snyder failing to accept the committee's subpoena.

    "While the Committee has been, and remains, willing to consider reasonable accommodations requested by witnesses, we will not tolerate attempts to evade service of a duly authorized subpoena or seek special treatment not afforded to other witnesses who testified in this manner," a House Committee spokesperson said.

    John Keim @john_keim

    Statement from a House Oversight committee spokesperson: <a href="https://t.co/qDtasDlAKH">pic.twitter.com/qDtasDlAKH</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.