Report: NFL Stars Adrian Peterson, Le’Veon Bell Discussing Boxing Fight in July

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell are reportedly in talks to face off in a boxing match at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on July 30, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report, "The fight card is already stacked with big names—as we previously reported, ex-NBA player Nick Young is fighting against rapper Blueface and McBroom is going up against YouTuber AnEsonGib."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.