Texans Subject of Lawsuit Regarding Handling of Alleged Deshaun Watson Misconduct

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

A lawsuit has been filed against the Houston Texans claiming the organization enabled Deshaun Watson's alleged acts of sexual assault and misconduct when he was with the team.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who has represented 24 women in their lawsuits against Watson, released a statement Monday saying he expects "many" more suits against the Texans.

The move was expected, with Buzbee previously releasing a statement saying he expected the Texans to be added to lawsuits against Watson. Twenty of the 24 lawsuits facing Watson were settled last week.

