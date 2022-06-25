Report: Saints' Alvin Kamara Expected to Face Civil Lawsuit over Alleged Assault

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is reportedly expected to face a civil lawsuit stemming from an alleged assault at a Las Vegas nightclub in February.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, a source indicated that the man who has accused Kamara of assaulting him at the club intends to sue for financial damages.

Kamara is also facing a felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm charge in relation to the alleged assault. He is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 1.

