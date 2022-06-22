Trevor Lawrence Denies Viral Report Regarding Possible $15M in Cryptocurrency Losses

Trevor Lawrence Denies Viral Report Regarding Possible $15M in Cryptocurrency LossesJune 22, 2022
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has denied a viral report that stated he lost $15 million on his original $24 million NFL signing bonus because he accepted the money entirely in cryptocurrency:
As Lawrence noted and Joe Pompliano of the Huddle Up newsletter previously stated, the ex-Clemson star did not take his NFL signing bonus in crypto.
Rather, Lawrence accepted his endorsement deal with Blockfolio, a crypto app, in that currency. In addition, the bonus on that endorsement was far less than $24 million.
Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano
That tweet is inaccurate — Trevor Lawrence signed an endorsement deal with a crypto app called Blockfolio.<br><br>And he accepted his signing bonus (on the deal) exclusively in crypto....but everyone is reporting it like he received his actual NFL signing bonus in crypto 😂
Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano
No — the deal with Blockfolio was probably low seven figures, and a small "signing bonus" was paid in crypto.<br><br>People are getting confused because they called his initial payment a "signing bonus" & somewhere along the way it seems people thought that meant his NFL signing bonus.
The original report stating that Lawrence lost well into the eight figures claimed that he suffered a nearly negative 63 percent return on investment on his signing bonus.
However, that does not appear to be the case.
Lawrence, who is entering his second NFL season, inked a four-year, $36.8 million rookie deal with the Jags in May 2021.