    Trevor Lawrence Denies Viral Report Regarding Possible $15M in Cryptocurrency Losses

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 22, 2022

    David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has denied a viral report that stated he lost $15 million on his original $24 million NFL signing bonus because he accepted the money entirely in cryptocurrency:

    Trevor Lawrence @Trevorlawrencee

    Did y’all confuse my <a href="https://twitter.com/FTX_Official?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FTX_Official</a> signing bonus with my <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a> one? Carry on… <a href="https://t.co/pd7FS198yr">https://t.co/pd7FS198yr</a>

    As Lawrence noted and Joe Pompliano of the Huddle Up newsletter previously stated, the ex-Clemson star did not take his NFL signing bonus in crypto.

    Rather, Lawrence accepted his endorsement deal with Blockfolio, a crypto app, in that currency. In addition, the bonus on that endorsement was far less than $24 million.

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    That tweet is inaccurate — Trevor Lawrence signed an endorsement deal with a crypto app called Blockfolio.<br><br>And he accepted his signing bonus (on the deal) exclusively in crypto....but everyone is reporting it like he received his actual NFL signing bonus in crypto 😂

    Joe Pompliano @JoePompliano

    No — the deal with Blockfolio was probably low seven figures, and a small "signing bonus" was paid in crypto.<br><br>People are getting confused because they called his initial payment a "signing bonus" &amp; somewhere along the way it seems people thought that meant his NFL signing bonus.

    The original report stating that Lawrence lost well into the eight figures claimed that he suffered a nearly negative 63 percent return on investment on his signing bonus.

    David Furones @DavidFurones_

    I don’t want to hear another word about Trevor Lawrence’s decision-making compared to Tua when stuff like this is out there (via Coinjournal[dot]net). <a href="https://t.co/VKJ9Ycyy6F">pic.twitter.com/VKJ9Ycyy6F</a>

    However, that does not appear to be the case.

    Lawrence, who is entering his second NFL season, inked a four-year, $36.8 million rookie deal with the Jags in May 2021.

