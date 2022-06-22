Trevor Lawrence Denies Viral Report Regarding Possible $15M in Cryptocurrency Losses

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has denied a viral report that stated he lost $15 million on his original $24 million NFL signing bonus because he accepted the money entirely in cryptocurrency:

As Lawrence noted and Joe Pompliano of the Huddle Up newsletter previously stated, the ex-Clemson star did not take his NFL signing bonus in crypto.

Rather, Lawrence accepted his endorsement deal with Blockfolio, a crypto app, in that currency. In addition, the bonus on that endorsement was far less than $24 million.

The original report stating that Lawrence lost well into the eight figures claimed that he suffered a nearly negative 63 percent return on investment on his signing bonus.

However, that does not appear to be the case.

Lawrence, who is entering his second NFL season, inked a four-year, $36.8 million rookie deal with the Jags in May 2021.