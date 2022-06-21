Johnny Davis Talks Kevin Durant, 2022 NBA Draft, Wisconsin Tenure in B/R AMA

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Johnny Davis didn't come to Wisconsin with much hype, ranking No. 164 in the country coming out of high school.

When Davis officially leaves Wisconsin on Thursday night, his number will be much higher. The Badgers guard is a potential top-10 pick in the 2022 NBA draft after emerging as a two-way superstar as a sophomore.

Ahead of the draft, Davis sat down Tuesday and did an AMA on the Bleacher Report app. The following is a full transcript of the conversation.

@SYequa3 How did you end up in the Taco Bell commercial?

I have no idea, that was all my marketing manager. She did a very good job of setting the whole thing up. It wasn’t too hard to say no to being on a nationally televised commercial.

@ColbyWright2 What’s your favorite thing to eat there [Taco Bell]?

I’d probably say just a crunch wrap, but now that I’ve tried the chapula, I get that a little more often now. I didn’t eat too much Taco Bell beforehand. It’s not exactly the healthiest option for a professional athlete, but whenever I’m feeling a little cheat day or something, I’ll make sure to eat something like that.

@AJayBee Growing up in Wisconsin, were the Badgers always the dream for you?

Not necessarily. I was actually a fan of Kentucky when I was younger. But once I started to be more realistic about my options and where I would have a chance of going and producing right away, Wisconsin was definitely the best fit for me. Also, because I live two hours from campus so I could see my family whenever I could.

@Just_In_Time Was football ever a serious consideration for you throughout high school or did basketball always take priority?

It was usually probably always going to be basketball. I figured that out when I got to high school. I loved playing football, don’t get me wrong. In NFL and in college, those guys are really big and really hard hitting so I don’t know if I would be able to sustain that much damage.

@JReuter What was it like to share the floor with your twin Jordan at Wisconsin?

Whenever I got a chance to play with him it was cool because we just always knew where each other would be at. It’s that twin telepathy we got, but hopefully he does what he needs to do at Wisconsin and puts himself in the position I’m in now so hopefully I can play with him or against him for the first time in my life.

@N_Flugger Why No. 1 ? Will you keep it in the NBA?

I chose No. 1 at Wisconsin cause that’s just the generic jersey everyone buys. It was the only option left for something I liked, but if I can that’s something I’ll try to keep in the NBA.

@AlecJM7 How did it feel owning Purdue and Indiana this year?

It feels really good to beat both of those teams. They had a lot of talented guy. None of those wins were easy. We definitely had some really good games against teams from the state of Indiana.

@CJShoe The Badgers always seem to have one or two guys that step up when somebody leaves no matter what the recruiting looks like. Who is that guy for Wisconsin next season?

My brother, Jordan. He should’ve gotten more opportunities to play this year, but I’m really looking forward to how he plays next season.

@GoBU All-time Wisconsin starting 5?

Devin Harris, me of course, Sam Dekker, Alando Tucker and Frank Kaminsky.

@AyoDosumnoFan What was your favorite Big Ten campus to play at on the road?

Stadium wise: at Indiana. That was a crazy atmosphere. It seemed like there was a million people there just looking up at the stands during the game. During away trips, I wouldn’t go around the opposing campus too much. So as far as the gym, Bloomington was near the top.

@CalvinCoolidge What is the most interesting or wildest part of the pre-draft process fans might not understand?

The workouts. Traveling and seeing the HCs of the team, meeting some players and the front office. Really just seeing everything that goes into maneuvering a team to see what it takes to be successful.

@DevinBlalock Which current pro are you most excited to go up against?

I could say the general guys (LeBron, Step, KD, Kawhi). But I think getting to play against anyone in the league would be special because they’re there for a reason. Whether they’re a starter or coming off the bench as an 11th or 12 guy, they’re all talented players, so just playing against anyone would be surreal.

@NotDreLock Who is your favorite all-time NBA player?

Kevin Durant was my favorite player growing up. The stuff he does at 7-feet tall, not a lot of other guys can do. I try to pick out guys more like my size like Devin Booker, Jimmy Butler, Jaylen Brown, but I loved watching Kevin Durant put up masterpieces when he would score 40 or 50 on guys, winning scoring titles.

@OfficiallyPolo The player you want to dunk on most, whether current or all-time is___?

Probably Shaq, just because he was a really big body and a very dominant player. I would never forget that.

@JK_MM004 Which part of your game do you pride yourself on the most?

Defensively. Just because I take on the challenge of trying to guard the best player every game. Sometimes you can’t really stop guys, you gotta slow them down a little bit. I’m really looking forward to learn how I match up on some really good players in the league.

@TWash5 Go-to spot to eat in La Crosse?

Coney Island. It’s like a hot dog spot. That was my pregame ritual in high school. I would always get it for lunch before games.

@SummerTea711 Favorite cheat day meal?

Any type of dessert. My mom bakes really good cakes. Sometimes, I end up eating half of it before I even realize it. Chocolate cake is probably my favorite.

@Hudson_Mire The sport you would play if it weren’t for basketball?

Easily football. I played QB in HS, so I hope I’d still be able to play that position.

@DrMSNTCHR Who is your personal pro comp for yourself?

I’ve seen a lot of Devin Booker throughout the year when I was playing. We both wore No. 1. We’re both light skinned. We kind of look comparable, but also our game as well. He’s a really great shooter. He can score at all 3 levels, and I feel like that’s something I did pretty well at Wisconsin.