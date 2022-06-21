NBA Rumors: Mike D'Antoni to Meet with Michael Jordan About Hornets HC Opening

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

After being spurned by Kenny Atkinson, the Charlotte Hornets are back to work trying to find a new head coach.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hornets governor Michael Jordan will meet with Mike D'Antoni on Tuesday about the team's head-coaching vacancy.

Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Atkinson, who previously agreed to a four-year deal with the Hornets but didn't sign a contract, informed the Hornets he would remain as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors.

Atkinson is going to be the lead assistant on Steve Kerr's staff with Mike Brown taking over as head coach of the Sacramento Kings.

D'Antoni spent last season working as an adviser with the New Orleans Pelicans. He last coached as an assistant on Steve Nash's staff with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2020-21 season.

The Hornets fired James Borrego on April 22 after he spent four seasons as head coach. He went 138-163 with no playoff appearances in Charlotte. The 2021-22 campaign was his most successful season with the club (43-39), but the team lost to the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

Despite not making the playoffs since 2015-16, the Hornets are a franchise on the rise. LaMelo Ball has established himself as one of the NBA's most exciting young players through his first two seasons.

Charlotte's offense took a huge leap forward from Ball's rookie campaign. It finished 22nd in offensive rating (110.9 points per 100 possessions) in 2020-21 and ninth in 2021-22 (114.1), per Basketball Reference.

D'Antoni is best known for his four-season stint as head coach of the Houston Rockets from 2016 to '20. The team finished first or second in offensive rating in each of his first three seasons. He went 217-101 with four playoff appearances in Houston.