Montrezl Harrell's Lawyers Say NBA PF Has 'Never' Trafficked Marijuana After Charge

Attorneys for Montrezl Harrell contend the veteran NBA forward has "never" trafficked marijuana as he's facing a felony drug charge in Kentucky.

"Mr. Harrell is a devoted family man and a committed professional basketball player and has never been a part of any form of marijuana trafficking or any other illegal activity," Drew Findling and Marissa Goldberg said to TMZ Sports.

The Charlotte Observer's Roderick Boone reported a Kentucky state trooper pulled Harrell over on May 12. Authorities allegedly discovered "three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags" when searching his vehicle.

Harrell claimed the car he was cited with driving, a 2020 Honda Pilot, had been rented, though a state trooper at the scene said the 28-year-old "admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants," per Boone.

Harrell's lawyers told TMZ Sports he "was not driving the vehicle, and following the stop, he was only given a ticket to appear in court at a later date for a marijuana-related charge as were all occupants of the vehicle."

Under Kentucky state law, possessing or trafficking marijuana totaling at least eight ounces and less than five pounds is a Class D felony, which can carry a prison sentence of one to five years.

Harrell split the 2021-22 NBA season with the Hornets and Washington Wizards, averaging 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 appearances. He's due to become a free agent following the expiration of his two-year, $19 million contract.